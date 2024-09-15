Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Up 0.4%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €46.45 ($51.04) and last traded at €46.00 ($50.55). Approximately 15,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.80 ($50.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

