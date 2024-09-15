Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG) Short Interest Update

Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Binah Capital Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Binah Capital Group stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Binah Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned about 0.31% of Binah Capital Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Binah Capital Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Binah Capital Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 5,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02. Binah Capital Group has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Binah Capital Group Company Profile

Binah Capital Group ( NASDAQ:BCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter.

Binah Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

