BinaryX (BNX) One Day Volume Hits $128,377.37

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $153.69 or 0.00263052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $745.08 million and $128,377.37 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BinaryX
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
