Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 924.4% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Biogen by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $195.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.