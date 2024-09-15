Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,492,800 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 13,481,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Birchcliff Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 204,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.64%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

See Also

