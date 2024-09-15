Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,492,800 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 13,481,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 254.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter.
Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.64%.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
