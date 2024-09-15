Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $11.96 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0641 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $2,565.77 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00074109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020505 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007068 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,009.42 or 0.39997576 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

