BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.