BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGR opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

