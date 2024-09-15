BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Up 119.8% in August

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

MUA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.53. 67,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.61.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

