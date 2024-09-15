BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MUA opened at $12.53 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

