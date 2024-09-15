BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:MUA opened at $12.53 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.