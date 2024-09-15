BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $12.10 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

