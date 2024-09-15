BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of MYI stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $11.98.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.