Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE:BCX opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.58.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.