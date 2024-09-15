BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

BSTZ opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $20.95.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

