Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BNEFF remained flat at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,419. The company has a market cap of $105.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

