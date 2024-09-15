Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BSX opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

