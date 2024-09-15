Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 140.6% in August

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $2.15 on Friday. Branicks Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.
About Branicks Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Branicks Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a Dividend King?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What is a support level?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Branicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Branicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.