Breakwater Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Breakwater Investment Management cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,473,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after buying an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,748,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,947,000 after buying an additional 1,138,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

