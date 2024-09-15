Breakwater Investment Management Has $1.51 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Breakwater Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $49.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

