Breakwater Investment Management Purchases 48 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after buying an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $238.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $238.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.