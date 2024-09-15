Breakwater Investment Management Purchases 765 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Breakwater Investment Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

