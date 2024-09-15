Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,345.0 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
BNTGF stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.
About Brenntag
