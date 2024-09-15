Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,345.0 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNTGF stock opened at $68.44 on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.62.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

