Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.94. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

