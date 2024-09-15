Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ BHFAO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 17,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,475. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

