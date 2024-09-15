Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Raised by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of AVGO opened at $167.69 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $780.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

