Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $184.23

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 38.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,655,000 after acquiring an additional 446,073 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,040,000 after purchasing an additional 533,910 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,057,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,756,000 after buying an additional 75,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,251,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 168.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after buying an additional 464,981 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE OC opened at $165.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a one year low of $109.95 and a one year high of $191.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Further Reading

