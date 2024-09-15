Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target at $55.83

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $49.62 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $554,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $68,438.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,282 shares of company stock worth $4,550,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,169,000 after buying an additional 77,208 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

