Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.40

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$61.40 and last traded at C$60.58, with a volume of 100794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$60.69.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of C$25.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.01.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.4875856 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.51%.

In related news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total transaction of C$1,668,727.26. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$4,458,375.00. Also, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total transaction of C$1,668,727.26. 14.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

