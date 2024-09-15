BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Up 101.2% in August

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 101.2% from the August 15th total of 51,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BTCS Trading Up 4.6 %

BTCS stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). BTCS had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 993.08%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BTCS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in BTCS Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTCS Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Heron Bay Capital Management owned about 0.28% of BTCS as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BTCS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

