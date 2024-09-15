Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 60.8% in August

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the August 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 6,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,202. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

