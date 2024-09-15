Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Update

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Bureau Veritas stock opened at C$66.56 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of C$44.55 and a 12-month high of C$66.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.02.

Bureau Veritas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $1.7799 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Bureau Veritas’s previous dividend of $1.68.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

