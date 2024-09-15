BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFIIW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,352. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

