BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BurgerFi International Stock Performance
Shares of BFIIW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,352. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
BurgerFi International Company Profile
