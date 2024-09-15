Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Calbee Price Performance
CBCFF stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Calbee has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $23.00.
About Calbee
