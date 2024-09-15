Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the August 15th total of 249,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Calbee Price Performance

CBCFF stock remained flat at $23.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Calbee has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Get Calbee alerts:

About Calbee

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Calbee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calbee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.