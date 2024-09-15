Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Craig Hallum

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.30 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.70. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 57,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 53.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Stories

