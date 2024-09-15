Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 during trading on Friday. Cargotec has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $83.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41.

Get Cargotec alerts:

About Cargotec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.