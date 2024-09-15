CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.57

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $7.45. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 20,165 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 118.81% and a negative return on equity of 126.20%. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.