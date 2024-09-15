CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

