CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $302.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 16.8% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $302,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after buying an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

