CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $34,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

