CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $516.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $505.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.