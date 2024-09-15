CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $69,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $58.16 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.