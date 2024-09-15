CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $190.50

Shares of CC Japan Income & Growth (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.50 ($2.49) and traded as low as GBX 184.86 ($2.42). CC Japan Income & Growth shares last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 101,713 shares trading hands.

CC Japan Income & Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £249.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2,061.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.32.

CC Japan Income & Growth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. CC Japan Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CC Japan Income & Growth

About CC Japan Income & Growth

In related news, insider June Aitken purchased 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £671.60 ($878.25). Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

