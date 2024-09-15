CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $254.63 Average PT from Brokerages

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.75. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In other news, Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

