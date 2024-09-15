Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.48

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.47, with a volume of 382618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

