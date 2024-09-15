Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.68. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 1,648 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $122.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,633 shares during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. comprises approximately 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

