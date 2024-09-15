Centrica plc (CPYYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0691 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
Centrica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Centrica has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPYYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.