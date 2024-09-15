Centurion (CNT) One Day Volume Tops $7.45

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centurion has traded up 8% against the dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $45,972.97 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Centurion Profile
Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.
Centurion Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.