Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.90 and last traded at $140.85. 873,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,746,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $257.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

