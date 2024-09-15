China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Update

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,850,800 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 36,062,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHFFF remained flat at $0.46 during midday trading on Friday. China Everbright Environment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

