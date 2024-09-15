China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from China Jinmao Holdings Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRSHY stock remained flat at $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.
China Jinmao Holdings Group Company Profile
