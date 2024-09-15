China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited (OTC:FRSHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from China Jinmao Holdings Group’s previous dividend of $0.10.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRSHY stock remained flat at $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Company Profile

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited develops properties in Mainland China. It operates in four segments: City and Property Development, Commercial Leasing and Retail Operations, Hotel Operations, Jinmao Services, and Others. The City and Property Development segment develops city complexes and properties, as well as develops land.

